AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman is all set to make her debut as a music composer for the upcoming film Minmini. Recently, director Halitha Shameem took to her social media account to share the news and also share a picture of Khatija from the composing session. AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Gives a Befitting Reply to Taslima Nasreen for Calling Her Burqa 'Depressing'.

Check Out The Tweet Which Halitha Shameem Shared:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)