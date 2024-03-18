Director Tharun Moorthy, known for Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka, joins forces with Mohanlal for the actor's 360th film, tentatively titled L 360. Produced by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media, Mohanlal confirms the collaboration, stating, "Excited to work with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film." Tharun Moorthy directs the script by KR Sunil, with shooting commencing this April. Appreciating prayers and well wishes, Mohanlal looks forward to this project. Before Mammootty in Kaathal The Core, Did You Know Mohanlal Had Played a Queer Character Back in 2003? (Watch Video).

Mohanlal's X Post

Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes… pic.twitter.com/tuDlPq1HSV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 18, 2024

