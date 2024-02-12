Mohanlal recently paid a visit at legendary singer KJ Yesudas’ residence in the USA. The Malayalam superstar took to his X handle to post pictures of their meet-up, whom he fondly addressed as ‘Dasettan’. Mohanlal even expressed his happiness for the opportunity to spend time with the iconic playback singer. Check out their pictures below: Mohanlal Visits Pyramid of the Sun in Mexico! Malaikottai Vaaliban Actor Shares Pic on Insta.

Mohanlal Meets KJ Yesudas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)