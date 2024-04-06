Mrunal Thakur's latest film, Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda, was released in the theatres on April 5 and has received a positive response from the audiences. After her film's release, the actress visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on April 6th with her family, seeking blessings and capturing moments of togetherness after her success. Mrunal also posed for the paps along with her family. Videos of the actress' visit to the temple are now surfacing online. The Family Star Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails to Impress Critics.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

