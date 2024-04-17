Lal Jr's directorial, Nadikar, is generating the right kind of buzz ahead of its release on May 3. The film has just released its new song, "Kireedam", composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair. MC Couper not only lent his voice to the track but also penned the lyrics and performed in it. "Kireedam" is a captivating track that offers glimpses into the life of the film's protagonist, superstar David Padikkal, portrayed by Tovino. Alongside Tovino, the song features other key actors from Nadikar, including Bhavana Menon, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Renjith, Ganapathy S Poduval, Manikuttan, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandu Salimkumar, and more. Also, keep an eye out for a car scene featuring a kiss between Tovino and Bhavana. Nadikar Teaser: Tovino Thomas' Is A 'Failed' Superstar in Lal Jr's Film.

Watch the Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)