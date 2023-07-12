Nadikar Thilakam is the upcoming film helmed by Honeybee fame director Lal Jr. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead along with Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi among others. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with GodSpeed, the shooting of the film has commenced. The makers have shared a few pics from the puja ceremony on Twitter. Nadikar Thilakam: Tovino Thomas To Begin Shoot for His Next on July 11! View New Polychromatic Poster of Actor's New Avatar.

Nadikar Thilakam Puja Ceremony

Super excited and delighted for our project with the supremely talented Malayalam superstar @ttovino and @soubinshahir ❤‍🔥#NadikarThilakam shoot begins ❤️ Helmed by the blockbuster director of #DrivingLicense #LalJr 💥 Co- Produced by @godspeedoffcl. pic.twitter.com/XrLbON5WtZ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) July 12, 2023

