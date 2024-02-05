Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film Family Star hits theatres on April 5, 2024, directed by Parasuram Petla. The makers revealed the release date of the first single, "Nanda Nandanaa," a Sid Sriram melody with lyrics by Ananth Sriram. Vijay shared the promo on Instagram, expressing excitement for the song's release on February 7, 2024, captioning it as his ‘favourite’. Mrunal Thakur also shared the same promo on her Instagram handle. Family Star: First Single From Vijay Deverakonda–Mrunal Thakur’s Film To Be Out Soon! Makers Release Lead Pair’s New Still on Diwali 2023 (View Pic).

"Nandanandanaa" Song Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)