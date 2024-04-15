Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared pictures from their Tamil New Year and Vishu celebration on Instagram. The couple, accompanied by their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, marked the festivities at their Chennai home. The shared images on social media showcase the family of four exuding style and tradition in their attire. While the boys looked dashing in mundu and shirt, Nayanthara opted for an elegant off-white churidhar set. Nayanthara Cherishes Moments With Vignesh Shivan and Their Twins! Check Out the New Pics of the Adorable Family.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan With Their Twin Sons

