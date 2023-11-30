"Nayanthara's birthday celebration extended beyond November 18 as her husband and director, Vignesh Shivan, surprised her nearly two weeks later with an opulent gift. The luxurious Mercedes-Benz Maybach delighted the actress, labeling it the 'most sweetest birthday gift.' Taking to Instagram, she expressed gratitude to her husband, saying, 'WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank you for the most sweetest Birthday gift,Love you.' Nayanthara Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her ‘New Beginnings’, See Her Latest Instagram Post Here!

See Nayanthara's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

