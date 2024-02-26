Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut as a lead actress with the film Ye Maaya Chesave, where she was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. She had a cameo in the Tamil version of the film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, marking her acting debut. The actress has now completed 14 years in the industry. While fans celebrate this milestone by trending ‘14 Years Of Samantha Legacy’, her dear friend and colleague, Nayanthara, has extended her heartfelt wishes on social media. Nayanthara congratulated Samantha, saying ‘More power to you’ on Instagram. Sexy! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes a Dip in Water Wearing a Brown Bikini; Actress Calls It ‘Highest Love’ (View Pics).

Nayanthara Congratulates Samantha Ruth Prabhu

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nayanthara)

Samantha’s Reply

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

