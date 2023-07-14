Nedumudi Venu had essayed the role of CBI officer Krishnaswamy in Indian and he had shot a few scenes before his death (October 11, 2021) for the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Now Malayalam actor Dileep has revealed how the late actor’s role would be digitally recreated using AI and body double. He revealed that actor Nandu Poduval has been roped in as a body double for the late actor. Dileep shares how technology has advanced and how the audience would be seeing Nedumudi Venu once again on the big screens. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan–Shankar Shanmugham’s Film to Release on Pongal 2024 – Reports.

Dileep On Nedumudi Venu’s Role In Indian 2

