(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Neru: Mohanlal Unveils Exciting News! Official Trailer for Jeethu Joseph’s Legal Drama to Release Tomorrow at THIS Time
Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph reunite for the film Neru, after collaborating for Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Neru is a legal drama, for which shooting began on the Malayalam New Year.
Festivals
Videos
Datta Jayanti or Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day
Mahua Moitra Expelled: Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP After Ethics Panel's Report In 'Cash For Query' Case, Opposition MPs Stage Walkout