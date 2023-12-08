Pearle Maaney, a popular host and film actress, is expecting second child with husband Srinish Aravind. Recently, a grand baby shower was hosted for the pregnant actress. The newly married couple, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, attended Pearle’s baby shower ceremony. Amala took to Instagram and posted a few photos from the intimate event, mentioning in the caption of her post, ‘The decor was just as colorful as our memories and journey together!’ Pearle Maaney Announces Second Pregnancy! Srinish Aravind and Baby Nila Kiss Malayalam TV Host-Actress’ Baby Bump in These New Photos.

Amala Paul & Jagat Desai At Pearle Maaney’s Baby Shower Ceremony

