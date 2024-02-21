Nikhil Siddhartha is a proud father! The actor and his wife, Pallavi Varma, are blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, both the mother and the newborn are doing fine. In the first viral picture, the actor could be seen kissing his little munchkin. FYI, Nikhil tied the knot with Pallavi in 2020. This baby is the couple’s first child. Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma Expecting First Child! Spy Movie Actor Shares Pic From Wife’s Baby Shower Ceremony.

Nikhil and Pallavi Blessed With Baby Boy:

