Tamil actor Nitish Veera died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday (May 17). He was 45 and was tested for the coronavirus a few days ago. He was known to be part of films like Kaala, Asuran, Pudhupettai, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, and more. As soon as the news broke online, celebs from the South industry mourned his untimely demise. Check it out.

Vijay Sethupathi

Selvaraghavan

REST IN PEACE MY "MANI " pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May 17, 2021

Vishnu Vishal

#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021

Krishna

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021

Dhanush

This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother. pic.twitter.com/kIpgiiiHPI — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 17, 2021

Kaushik LM

Noted Tamil character actor #NitishVeera (Pudhupettai, Kaala, Asuran & more films) passes away due to Covid. He was just 45 yrs old. May his soul RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KgFR7t6CHH — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 17, 2021

