Actress Nivetha Pethuraj has recently slammed reports of a journalist who accused the actress on YouTube. The reports stated that actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has been spending lavishly on her, even getting her a home in Dubai. The actress took to her social media platform to address the recent rumours surrounding her name. On March 5, the actress took to her X (previously Twitter) account to vent out her frustration regarding the matter. Nivetha wrote, " The actress also expressed her to desire to not go for a legal case hoping that things will be resolved after her clarifications out. I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family’s reputation and not put our family through any more traumas." The actress also said that she wont be taking any legal action as of now, hoping things to get resolved.

Check Out Nivetha Pethuraj’s X Post Here:

Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have… — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) March 5, 2024

