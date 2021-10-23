South actress Nivetha Thomas shared her excitement on social media after she made it to Mount Kilimanjaro. FYI, the mountain is not only Africa's tallest peak but also the world's tallest free-standing mountain. She took shared a mesmerising picture of herself online which sees her wrapped in national flag at the peak.

Check It Out:

I made it 😊 To the top of the tallest free standing mountain in the world. Mount Kilimanjaro pic.twitter.com/InPptVTjit — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)