RRR continues to wins laurels and awards in the West, with the latest being its visionary director SS Rajamouli winning the Best Director award at NYFCC Awards 2022. It is considered as a very prestigious win, as the New York Film Critics Circle Awards consists of a jury made of some of the most reputed film critics in USA. Some of the other winners are TAR (Best Film), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Keke Palmer (Best Supporting Actress), Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor) et al. RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic.

BEST DIRECTOR: S. S. Rajamouli, RRR — New York Film Critics Circle (@nyfcc) December 2, 2022

