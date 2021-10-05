Gorgeous Sunny Leone has a huge fan base and all eagerly look forward to her films. The actress will be seen in a Tamil movie titled Oh My Ghost aka OMG in which she’d be seen sharing screen space with actors Yogi Babu, Sathish, Dharsha Gupta, among others. Directed by Yuvan, this upcoming film is touted to be a horror comedy. Actor Sathish had recently shared two pictures from the sets of the film in which he is seen posing with the beauty. While sharing it on social media, he wrote, “@SunnyLeone is one of the nicest person I have come across in this industry, great actor and a superb dancer. It was absolute pleasure working with such an actor. Awesome human being #OhMyGhost #OMG”.

Sunny Leone and Sathish:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)