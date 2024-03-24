As anticipation for director Sujeeth's latest film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan continues to build, the makers unveil Emraan Hashmi's first look on his birthday. Emraan's formidable gangster, Omi Bhau, is teased through a poster showcasing his rugged appearance with a beard, long hair, and a distinctive scar. "Happy Birthday, Omi Bhau," reads the poster showing him smoking a cigar. Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya, wrote, "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU…@emraanhashmi. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic)".They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan, Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Mohan's Telugu Action Film To Release Worldwide on September 27; Check New Poster!.

Emraan Hashmi's Character Poster Revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)