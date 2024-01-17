Experience the patriotic fervor with the release of the first single, "Vande Mataram," from the upcoming film Operation Valentine. Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, the movie is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2024. The musical masterpiece amplifies the anticipation for this impactful cinematic venture, promising a compelling story accompanied by an inspiring symphony celebrating the spirit of patriotism. Operation Valentine: Varun Tej Offers a Glimpse of His Character As IAF Officer in New Intriguing Poster As He Wishes Fans on New Year’s Day (See Pic).

Listen To 'Vande Maatram' Song Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama Telugu (@saregamatelugu)

