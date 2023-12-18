Operation Valentine, based on true events, stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles. The teaser offers a glimpse into the upcoming film, showcasing a perfect blend of romance and fierce aerial attacks. From the challenges faced by air force officers to fighting the attacks to save the nation, this Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial promises to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. Operation Valentine is all set to arrive in theatres on February 16, 2024. Operation Valentine Motion Teaser: Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar’s Action-Packed Film to To Hit Theatres on February 16, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Operation Valentine Teaser In Telugu Language Below:

Watch Operation Valentine Teaser In Hindi Language Below:

