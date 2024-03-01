Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's latest film, Operation Valentine, has landed in cinemas on March 1, marking its highly anticipated debut. The storyline revolves around a significant event in Pulwama in 2019. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and financed by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Madda, the film has received initial feedback from audiences and critics. Check out netizens' reactions here. Operation Valentine Trailer: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar Vigorously Defend India's Border, Keep Enemies at Bay (Watch Video).
Positive:
Hearing positive reviews for #OperationValentine
Congratulations to @IAmVarunTej గారు#OperationValentineReview #VarunTej #OperationValentineFromToday pic.twitter.com/BzEVNilLwM
— Phani Kumar (@phanikumar2809) March 1, 2024
Honest But Ordinary
#OperationValentine - Honest but ordinary
https://t.co/O9NyRwdHAQ#OperationValentineReview #VarunTej #ManushiChhillar #Reviewrowdies
— Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) March 1, 2024
Good Tribute To the Indian Army:
Positives:
- Story, Screenplay, Direction 🤩
- VFX 💥
- Performances 👌
- BGM 👌
- Action Sequences 💥🤩🥳
Negatives:
- Love Track
- Non Sync Dubbing
"GOOD Tribute to the Indian Air Force"
Retweets and Likes are… pic.twitter.com/HqMJh1gNY6
— Movies4u (@Movies4uOfficl) February 29, 2024
Mixed Reaction:
#OperationValentine : Action-packed, visually impressive.👌🏻
Screenplay, VFX, Performances, BGM, Action Scenes were good. Pre-Climax and Climax🔥🔥💥
Weak writing and lack of emotional connection👎🏻 #OperationValentineReview: 🌟🌟½
Follow @TollywoodOffice#OperationValentine… pic.twitter.com/6Pd2ZnZktc
— Tollywood Office (@TollywoodOffice) March 1, 2024
Overdone?
#OperationValentine 1st Half Review:
Breathtaking first half.
Highly engaging with punchy aerial action based on true events.
Varun Tej and team have outdone themselves so far.#PakkaTelugu #OperationValentineReview #Varuntej #FirstHalfReview #ManushiChhillar #Navdeep pic.twitter.com/m0r0BQL3eS
— Pakka Telugu (@PakkaTelugu_com) February 29, 2024
