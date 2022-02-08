If you know your Oscars, this should come as no surprise that Tamil socio-drama Jai Bhim and Malayalam period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham are out of Best Picture race at the 94th Academy Awards. They were the only Indian films submitted for the category, and were considered eligible as per requirements. Jai Bhim: Twitterati Accuse Suriya's Film of Buying Slot on Oscars' YouTube Channel; Here's the Truth to the Whole Controversy!

Check out the Best Picture nominees for Oscars 2022:

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

