The Academy has announced the 95th Oscars shortlists in 10 categories and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR too is a part of the list. The song “Naatu Naatu” from the film has been shortlisted in the Music (Original Song) category and fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR can’t keep calm. Fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter on the song “Naatu Naatu” getting shortlisted in of the esteemed category. Oscars 2023 Shortlists Announced: RRR, Avatar–The Way of Water, Last Film Show – Check Out Complete List of the 95th Oscars Shortlists in 10 Award Categories.

The Most Celebrated Song

Most celebrated - Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be listed in Oscar’s Shortlist. Let’s hope for final nomination 🤩#RRRForOscars #NaatuNaatuForOscars #RRRMovie @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/JcUEHO2y6u — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) December 21, 2022

Congratulations To The Team

#RRRMovie has landed on the Oscar shortlist with @mmkeeravaani's unforgettable banger NAATU NAATU in the Best Original Song category! There are a lot of categories to go, but this one feels good. Congrats to Keeravaani, #SSRajamouli, and the entire teamhttps://t.co/fA3rqP6LVh — J HuRRRtado (@HatefulJosh) December 21, 2022

A LIT Number

Most celebrated song of the year #NaatuNaatu original song got shortlisted for Oscars 💥💥 E janma ki idi Chaalu Anna @tarak9999 🥹🧎🙌 Oscar award vachi nuvvu stage meedaki velli award teesukunte chalu anna e gunde garvam tho nindipotundi ♥️#NTRForOscars#RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/Pt9nIIjfeH — Subbu💫 (@subbu_tweeter1) December 21, 2022

'Song Of The Year'

NAATU NAATU is so obviously the best song that was shortlisted today it’s not even funny. This is like, the song of the year. pic.twitter.com/8ekhVcOiz9 — Sam Meltzer (@SamTheParasite) December 22, 2022

Fans Can't Keep Calm

If they want to make people watch the Oscars, they just need to do a big Naatu Naatu performance. https://t.co/lKPMXf4z6P — Sarah 🧁🐱🌈🎬 (@sarahh_879) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)