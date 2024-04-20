‘Janapriya Nayakan’ Dileep stars as an unmarried caretaker in director Vineeth Kumar’s upcoming film, Pavi Caretaker. The trailer of this family entertainer depicts Dileep’s character navigating through life’s challenges until an unexpected bond brings joy to his mundane routine. The film, also featuring Johny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty among others, promises to be a laughter-filled watch. Pavi Caretaker is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 26. Pavi Caretaker Teaser: ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ Dileep’s Comic Timing in Director Vineeth Kumar’s Family Entertainer Guarantees Laughter (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Pavi Caretaker Below:

