Malayalam actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind delighted fans by sharing adorable photos of their family moment, finally revealing the face of their newborn daughter Nitara Srinish on Instagram. Pearle, clad in an elegant saree, cradled the little one in a heartwarming embrace. Celebrating Nitara's 28th day since birth, Pearle expressed gratitude for the overflowing love and support, seeking blessings from fans and followers. Pearle Maaney Announces Second Pregnancy! Srinish Aravind and Baby Nila Kiss Malayalam TV Host-Actress’ Baby Bump in These New Photos.

Pearle Maaney 's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

