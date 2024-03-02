Jr NTR, one of the leading actors in Telugu Cinema, has captured the internet’s attention with his recent appearance at a private event in Bengaluru. These viral photos showcase the Devara actor alongside Rishab Shetty, renowned for his work in Kantara, and acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Several snapshots also feature these three stars accompanied by their wives. Among them are Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Rishab’s wife Pragathi Shetty and Prashanth’s wife Likitha Reddy Neel, who were also in attendance. #NTRNeel: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s High-Octane Spectacle To Commence From April 2024!

Jr NTR With Rishab Shetty And Prashanth Neel

Likitha Reddy Neel’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Likitha (@likithareddyneel)

