Ponniyin Selvan: 1 starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Karthi among others is all set to release in theatres on September 30. However, a self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu took to Twitter and rated the epic saga with three stars. To which, filmmaker Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini Maniratnam exposed the fakeness of the reviewer. She wrote, “Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release”. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Chiyaan Vikram Speaks in Malayalam and Thanks Fans in Kerala for Showering Immense Love and Supporting His Works (Watch Video).

Suhasini Maniratnam Calls Out Umair Sandhu:

Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) September 28, 2022

