If you happen to be waiting for an update on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, then here's good news for you. As the director, Radha Krishna Kumar has dropped a big surprise stating that an 'official update' about the movie is coming in three days. Reportedly, Radhe Shyam will release on Sankranthi 2022.

Radha Krishna Kumar:

All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

There's More:

3 days more for the official update !!! Let’s all wait 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

Radhe Shyam Release Date?

#RadheShyam to have a makar sakranti 2022 release. Official announcement is expected on 30th July, Rejoice #Prabhas fans ! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)