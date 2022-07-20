Prabhas is not just an actor, but an emotion for fans. Now, while scrolling the web we came across of a video of the superstar going vroom on the sets of his upcoming film Project K. In the viral video, we get to see Prabhas driving his luxuries car Lamborghini at super speed on streets of Hyderabad. Project K: Are Dulquer Salmaan And Nani Part Of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer? (View Viral Pic).

Watch Video:

PAN India Star #Prabhas with his Lamborghini on the sets of #ProjectK last night. pic.twitter.com/gaZLopp9Ky — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)