In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was 46 years old passed away on Friday (October 29) due to heart attack. After the news of his demise arrived, Karnataka government strictly ordered to shut down all the theatres immediately. Also, high alert in Karnataka has been declared.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

BREAKING : High alert declared in #Karnataka . Police battalions deployed. Govt ordered to close theatres immediately. #PuneethRajKumar #Bangalore — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) October 29, 2021

