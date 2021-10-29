In a shocking turn of events, we hear that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has suffered a heart attack on Friday (October 29). The reports further hint that he has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru and is getting treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Reportedly, soon an official health update about Puneeth Rajkumar will be shared by the hospital. He is 46 years old.

Check It Out:

#JUSTIN: Kannada superstar @PuneethRajkumar has been admitted to a private hospital in #Bengaluru after he had a mild heart attack while working out in the gym. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Ft0IEc2jZO — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)