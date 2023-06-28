Rashmika Mandanna, known for her role in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun, has excited fans by announcing the commencement of shooting for its highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, slated for release in 2024. The actress garnered immense popularity, particularly through the viral success of the "Saami Saami" song in multiple languages. Rashmika, who portrayed Srivalli in Pushpa, took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer a sneak peek of the sets, hinting at an ongoing night shoot. Sharing the excitement, she captioned her Instagram story with "#nightshoot." Pushpa 2–The Rule: Fahadh Faasil’s Intense Look in the BTS Still From the Sets of Allu Arjun’s Film Goes Viral! (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Here:

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

