Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. During an Interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Rashmika discussed the evolution of her character from the first film to the upcoming sequel. She acknowledges that she doesn't fully grasp her character Srivalli yet due to a lack of insight into the storyline. Rashmika described her character in Pushpa 2 as 'super sorted.' She sees Srivalli in the sequel as a more refined version, labelling her character as 'Srivalli 2.0.' Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun in Saree Looks Powerful and Menacing in Massy Glimpse From Sukumar Directorial (Watch Video).

Rasmika Mandanna Calls Srivalli 'Super Sorted'

