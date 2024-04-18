Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Cinema-goers eagerly await updates on the film, especially after witnessing the teaser on April 8. With immense public interest in Sukumar's directorial, there's a significant demand to acquire the film's satellite and digital distribution rights. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the digital rights of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been sold to Netflix for a staggering price of Rs 250 crore, which can further be extended to Rs 300 crore, which is a new record. SS Rajamouli's RRR held the previous record holder for the sale of digital rights. After films like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, Pushpa 2 is among the most awaited pan-India films. Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Evolution of Her Character in Allu Arjun-Starrer; Calls Srivalli 2.0 ‘Super Sorted’.

