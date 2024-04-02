Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Fans have been digging up the internet for the slightest update regarding the upcoming Telugu language movie also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Amidst the excitement, the makers have announced that the teaser will be released on April 8. Taking to their (previously Twitter) handle, Mythri Movie Makers dropped a new poster from the film, also revealing the teaser release date. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin THE MOST AWAITED #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." The teaser for Allu Arjun's upcoming film will be released on April 8, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. Pushpa 2–The Rule: Allu Arjun Fans Trend ‘Pushpa 2 Teaser’ on X as Makers Promise Major Update on Sukumar’s Film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Out on April 8

Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin 💥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 He is coming with double the fire 🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/GJRREyVF1f — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)