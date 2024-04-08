Excitement explodes as the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have unveiled the film's much-anticipated teaser. Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj in this explosive glimpse of the highly successful franchise. The teaser throws viewers a curveball, showcasing Arjun adorned in a saree and immersed in devotion. While the plot remains shrouded in mystery, the visuals hint at a bolder, more daring evolution of Pushpa's character. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024, promising an action-packed return for the notorious sandalwood smuggler. Pushpa – The Rule: Allu Arjun Shares Inside Look at Film Dubbing Session Ahead of Teaser Release (View Pic).

Watch Pushpa 2 Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)