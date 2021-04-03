Makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa just dropped the teaser that has a glimpse of the actor as he is on a run in the dense jungle. The teaser ends by saying Introducing Pushpa Raj on April 7 which means the film's official teaser will be out on this day. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as a baddie and heads for August 13 theatrical release.

Glimpse of Allu Arjun in Pushpa:

