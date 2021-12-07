The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Fassil-starrer Pushpa – The Rise unveiled the trailer of the action-thriller film on December 6. After the Telugu language trailer, the hindi version of the same was dropped on Tuesday (December 7). Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all in praise about Allu and his power-packed acting, Ajay took to Twitter and tagged the trailer as 'most powerful' and wished Allu good luck for the film. As a reply for Ajay's tweet Allu replied, "Thank you very much Ajay Ji ! Very nice of you to Launch #Pushpa Trailer . Very humbled by gesture . Looking forward to see you in #RRR."

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Below:

