Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, directed by Sukumar, is one of the most-anticipated films, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. As fans eagerly await for the action thriller to hit the big screens, here’s a sweet treat for movie buffs. The makers have dropped the lyrical video of the romantic melody titled “Srivalli” and it features the film’s lead pair. Allu Arjun and Rashmika’s chemistry is winning hearts. Also the magical voice of Sid Sriram will make you want to listen to this melodious song on loop. This song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Watch The Song “Srivalli” Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)