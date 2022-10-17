The makers of Pushpa: The Rule on Monday treated fans by sharing a sneak-peek from the film's set. Taking to their social media, the makers of the film shared a picture from its sets, capturing the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen at work. With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. They captioned the images: ‘Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ? Star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial’. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Fever Takes Over America as New York’s Mayor Eric Adams Does the Actor’s Iconic Hand Gesture (Watch Video).

Take a look:

