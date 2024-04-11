Amid Eid festivities, PVR INOX recently announced their decision to stop screening Malayalam films across the country due to a dispute with the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). New releases like Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham and Jai Ganesh have been removed from screens in Kerala and other states. Amidst the tensions, PVR has now released an official statement addressing the ongoing matter. "Our newly inaugurated 9-screen cinema, PVR FORUM Kochi, has been advised by the Association to source Malayalam movie content exclusively through one channel, i.e. through the content mastering and distribution network run by the Association. Such an action of forcing an exhibitor to procure content from only one source is anti-competitive in nature and prohibited under the law." This comes after the KFPA started a new content-providing company, asking the theatres in Kerala to take films through this new venture, leading to PVR INOX objecting to this. Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, Jai Ganesh Pan-India Release in Trouble! PVR-INOX Chain Refuses Screens for Malayalam Vishu 2024 Movies - Here's Why.

Check Out the Official Statement Here:

