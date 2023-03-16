PVT04 is the upcoming Telugu film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead. The film helmed by Srikanth N Reddy will feature Malayalam actor Joju George as the ruthless Chenga Reddy. Yes, the Iratta actor would be making his Tollywood debut with PVT04 and his first look from the upcoming flick is mighty impressive. Iratta Movie Review: Joju George's Brilliant Double Act Elevates this Gripping Investigative Drama with a Haunting Finale.

Joju George In PVT04

Buckle up, folks! 🔥 Introducing #JojuGeorge as ferocious, ruthless, troublesome "Chenga Reddy" in #PVT04. Congrats on the success of #Iratta, Joju sir! 👏 Can't wait to witness more of your ferocity on the big screen 🤩 #PanjaVaisshnavTej @sreeleela14 #SrikanthNReddy pic.twitter.com/81J82xnOui — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) March 15, 2023

