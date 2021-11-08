Jai Bhim, written and directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, is based on a true incident that happened in the early 90s around a couple from Irular tribe. It was advocate K Chandru who had fought for the couple and helped him seek justice. This role was played by Suriya in reel and from industry friends, critics to fans, all went over the gaga about the film’s narrative, direction, actors’ performances, engaging background score, and much more. R Madhavan, who also watched Jai Bhim, has shared his review about the film on Twitter. He called this film as ‘brilliant, engaging and thought provoking’. To Madhavan’s post, Suriya responded saying, “All you need is a good friend like @ActorMadhavan and your world will be a better place..! Love you brother!”

R Madhavan’s Review On Suriya’s Jai Bhim

All you need is a good friend like @ActorMadhavan and your world will be a better place..! Love you brother! https://t.co/RicnMXQDYK — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 7, 2021

