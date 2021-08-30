It Is Janmashtami and the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam treated fans with a new poster of the film on this auspicious occasion. We see a dashing Prabhas looking charming as ever in a sexy black tuxedo and Pooja Hegde is a true beauty in this ball gown as they play Vikramaditya and Prerna in the movie. Director Radha Krishna Kumar says, "We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in New Radhe Shyam Poster

As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! 💕 Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & Myself pic.twitter.com/1kRp8UDDdr — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 30, 2021

