Radhe Shyam theatrical trailer is out! The trailer video is an absolute beautiful treat for lovers as how Prabhas and Pooja Hegde fight through their love journey, it's really inspiring. The movie stars Prabhas, Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan, among others. The romantic drama will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Japanese and Chinese languages, simultaneously.

Watch The Trailer Below:

