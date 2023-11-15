Raja Kumari’s pictures and videos from Diwali 2023 celebration have gone viral across social media platforms. The rapper shared several moments from ‘the most beautiful Deepavali’ celebration in Hyderabad. From dancing with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on “Jawan” track to posing with Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Rana Daggubati and many others, Raja Kumari expressed joy through these pictures and videos. She mentioned in her post, “Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me.” Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Shake Their Legs With Rapper Raja Kumari As She Performs Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Track Live (Watch Video).

Rapper Raja Kumari’s 2023 Diwali Celebration

