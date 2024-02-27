Exciting news for all Rajinikanth fans! The legendary superstar is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project. While the details of this highly anticipated film remain tightly guarded, the owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has unveiled a glimpse into the collaboration. Sajid Nadiadwala recently took to the production house's social media handle to express his utmost honour in working with the iconic Rajinikanth, stating, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! - #SajidNadiadwala”. Indian Meets Thalaivar! Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Reunite As They Shoot for Their Films in Same Studio (See Photos).

Rajinikanth And Sajid Nadiadwala

It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! - #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pRtoBtTINs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 27, 2024

The Nadiadwalas With Rajinikanth And His Wife Latha

(Photo Credits: X/@WardaNadiadwala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)