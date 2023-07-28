During the Jailer audio launch today (July 28), superstar Rajinikanth expressed his opinion over IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad's team. The veteran star was concerned over the rollercoaster of emotions the owner of SRH team, Kavya Maran, shows when she's watching her team lose during IPL matches. The thalaiva also advised Kavya's dad, Kalanithi Maran, to hire better players in the team to improve performance. Check it out. Rollercoaster of Emotions! Kavya Maran’s Happy and Sad Reactions from SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Go Viral.

Rajinikanth on Kavya Maran:

#JailerAudioLaunch:#Rajinikanth expressed his opinion on #Sunrisers team: "Kalanithi Maran ought to place skilled players in the #SRH team. It saddens me to witness #KavyaMaran's appearances on TV during #IPL Matches" 😂😂😂😂 Thalaivaaa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UQbisdi8mA — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) July 28, 2023

